Mrs. Marie Andrews White
Knoxville - Age 82, - Of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born April 27, 1937 to the late Rev. Willie Andrews and Mamie Lou Willis Andrews. Others who preceded her are her husband, George LeVon White, Sr., sister, Dorothy Jones, brothers, Raymond, McBrady, Horace Andrews, and Luther Willis. Marie was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Gamma Mu Alumni Chapter, and she retired from the Knox County School System.
Survivors are her loving family, son, George LeVon White, Jr.; daughter, Mildred W. (Robert L.) Stewart, Sr.; grandchildren, Robert "R .J." Stewart, Jr. of Knoxville, Tennessee; Monica (Martin) Wash; three great grandchildren, MaRyah Wash, Michael and MaKencie Wash of Woodstock, Georgia; brothers, Willie Thomas (Annette) Andrews, and David (Ruth Anne) Andrews; sisters-in-law, Gloria Andrews, Patricia (Jean) Thomas of Knoxville, Edna Andrews of Atlanta, Georgia; brother-in-law, Isaac Jones, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted friend, Shirley Davenport; her loving Church family, and friends.
The family will receive friends at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2504 Cecil Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917 on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 11:00 A. M. - 12:00 Noon with the service to follow at 12:00 Noon with Elder Dr. Joe B. Maddox, Eulogist. Interment at Highland South Cemetery immediately following the service. The Omega Omega Service will be held Sunday evening at New Hope Baptist Church at 5:00 P. M. Her remains will lie in state at the church on Sunday from 5:00 - 7:00 P. M. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., of Dalton, GA and Unity Mortuary, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020