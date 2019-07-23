|
|
Marie Bivens
Max Meadows, VA - Marie Bivens, 77 of Max Meadows, VA, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Marie Bivens.
She is survived by her husband, Rufus Bivens; sons, Timothy and Gary Bivens; daughters, Anna and Melissa Bivens; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 3-brothers; and 1-sister.
The family will receive friends 5-7PM Monday, July 22, 2019 in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville with service to follow at 7PM pastor Teddy McCoy officiating. Family and friends will meet 11AM Tuesday in Alleghaney Loop Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 23, 2019