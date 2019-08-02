|
Marie Braden
Knoxville - Marie Breeden Braden, age 75, passed away on July 31, 2019. She was a member of American Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her first husband Harrell "Bruz" Burgin; daughter, Sandra Burgin; and parents, Ruby and Lon Hayes. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband of 22 years, William Braden; daughter, Angi Burgin (Dominick O'Neal); grandchildren, Brandi Payne (Jimmy), Rick Parsley and Gregory Taylor; great grandchildren, Katarina Payne, Brooke Payne, Bryson Parsley, Paxton Parsley, Ziah Parsley and Lena McMillian; brother, Hugh Breeden (Gertie Moore); sister, Ethel Walker (Roger); and special niece, Patty West (Mike). The family would like to thank the Ft. Sanders Respiratory Team for all their hard work and compassion.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3rd from 6:00-8:00pm with a funeral service to follow, Rev. Howard Capps and Rev. Charlie McGill officiating. Friends and family will gather at 1:45pm on Sunday, August 4th at Kitts Cemetery for a 2:00pm interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
