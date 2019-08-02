Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Interment
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:45 PM
Kitts Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Braden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Braden


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Braden Obituary
Marie Braden

Knoxville - Marie Breeden Braden, age 75, passed away on July 31, 2019. She was a member of American Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her first husband Harrell "Bruz" Burgin; daughter, Sandra Burgin; and parents, Ruby and Lon Hayes. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband of 22 years, William Braden; daughter, Angi Burgin (Dominick O'Neal); grandchildren, Brandi Payne (Jimmy), Rick Parsley and Gregory Taylor; great grandchildren, Katarina Payne, Brooke Payne, Bryson Parsley, Paxton Parsley, Ziah Parsley and Lena McMillian; brother, Hugh Breeden (Gertie Moore); sister, Ethel Walker (Roger); and special niece, Patty West (Mike). The family would like to thank the Ft. Sanders Respiratory Team for all their hard work and compassion.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3rd from 6:00-8:00pm with a funeral service to follow, Rev. Howard Capps and Rev. Charlie McGill officiating. Friends and family will gather at 1:45pm on Sunday, August 4th at Kitts Cemetery for a 2:00pm interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now