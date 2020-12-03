Marie Crowe
Seymour - Marie Case Crowe, of Seymour, joined her Lord and Savior December 1, 2020 at the age of 83. Marie was a hardworking, confident woman who cherished her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed worshipping the Lord and supporting her church, Bells Chapel Baptist Church, where she was a member for many years. She loved to travel and toured several countries. Marie was a Registered Nurse specializing in Wound Care at St. Mary's Hospital for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bertha Case and siblings Jimmy, Jack, Bruce and Glenn Case.
She will be deeply missed by her sons Keith (Kaye) Crowe, Michael, and Gregory Crowe; grandchildren, Rebecca (Chris) Campbell who was her primary care giver, Keith Jr. (Kristi) Crowe, and Elizabeth (Mike) Manis; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Alivia, Bentley, and Emma; brother Bill Case; and many other extended family members.
Due to health concerns, the family invites you to call at your convenience at Berry Highland South Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6th from 9:00am-2:00pm. The Graveside Service will be at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Sunday, December 6th at 3:00pm, with Pastor David Gibson officiating. Keith Crowe, Jr, Chris Campbell, Patrick Milligan III, Brian King, Mike Manis, and Brandon Atkins will act as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com
.