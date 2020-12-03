1/1
Marie Crowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Crowe

Seymour - Marie Case Crowe, of Seymour, joined her Lord and Savior December 1, 2020 at the age of 83. Marie was a hardworking, confident woman who cherished her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed worshipping the Lord and supporting her church, Bells Chapel Baptist Church, where she was a member for many years. She loved to travel and toured several countries. Marie was a Registered Nurse specializing in Wound Care at St. Mary's Hospital for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bertha Case and siblings Jimmy, Jack, Bruce and Glenn Case.

She will be deeply missed by her sons Keith (Kaye) Crowe, Michael, and Gregory Crowe; grandchildren, Rebecca (Chris) Campbell who was her primary care giver, Keith Jr. (Kristi) Crowe, and Elizabeth (Mike) Manis; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Alivia, Bentley, and Emma; brother Bill Case; and many other extended family members.

Due to health concerns, the family invites you to call at your convenience at Berry Highland South Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6th from 9:00am-2:00pm. The Graveside Service will be at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Sunday, December 6th at 3:00pm, with Pastor David Gibson officiating. Keith Crowe, Jr, Chris Campbell, Patrick Milligan III, Brian King, Mike Manis, and Brandon Atkins will act as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Berry Highland South
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Highland South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved