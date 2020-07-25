1/
Marie F. Hill
Marie F. Hill

Dandridge - Marie F. Hill, age 96, of Dandridge, TN formerly of the Norwood Community passed away of Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Jefferson Park Nursing Home. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrews Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hill; brother Gene Foster and sister Mildred French. She is survived by her son, Anthony Hill (Connie) of LaFollette, TN; granddaughter Nichole Hill and special niece Pat French and several other nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family wishes to extend at special thanks to the Caregivers of Jefferson Park Nursing Home. Friends may call at their convenience from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Monday, July 27, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Entombment service will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to East TN Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
