|
|
Marie Guy
Clinton - Marie Guy, age 98, of Clinton, TN passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. Marie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to church, and her flower garden. She was a life member of Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton, TN, and retired from AT&T.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Guy; parents, Walter Johnson and Iva (Huckaby) Johnson; siblings, Eugene Johnson, Garnet Johnson, Larue Johnson, Aubrey Johnson, Floyd Johnson, Edward Johnson, Harlen Johnson, Mary Alice Robbins and Maxine James. Marie leaves behind daughters, Doris Roberts, Barbara Saylor and husband James; siblings, Norris Johnson, and Elizabeth Huebner; four grandsons, six great grandchildren, two great - great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Black Oak Baptist Church cemetery fund.
Marie's graveside service will be at 2:00pm on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Black Oak Baptist Church cemetery in Clinton, TN with Rev. Mack Smith officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020