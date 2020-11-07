1/1
Marie Morton
Marie Morton

Lenoir City - Marie Lucille Morton - age 97 of Lenoir City passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Marie was a member of Martel United Methodist Church and the church choir. She was also a member of the Highland Park Ruitan Club.

Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, B.C. "Charlie" Morton; son, Donald Wayne 'Deano' Morton; parents, John and Amanda Thornton Fink; brother, Gene Fink; sisters: Gracie Breedlove, Pearl Coker, Marjorie McClain.

Survived by her children and spouses: John and Dorothy Morton of Lenoir City, Sue and Harry Voiles of Evensville, Judy and Doug Sexton, and Jennifer Perkins all of Lenoir City; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10th at the Martel United Methodist Church with Rev. Dewey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Martel United Methodist Church.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Martel United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
