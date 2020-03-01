|
|
Marie Nuchols
Maryville - Marie Nuchols age 79 of Maryville, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. She faithfully served the Lord for 60 years and was a loving mother. She was born in Blount County, was a caregiver, and loved people. Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Finger and Carrie Jenkins. Survived by her loving husband, Bobby D. Nuchols; her 5 children, Teresa (Jimmy) Sifford, Donny Nuchols, Bryan (Betty) Nuchols, Andy (Diana) Nuchols, Jeff (Monica) Nuchols, she had 16 grandkids, 26 great grandkids, and a host of friends. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Marc Dodrill officiating. The interment will be 11:00 AM Wednesday in Old Piney Grove Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020