Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Marie Roberts Obituary
Marie Roberts

Knoxville - Marie Cross Roberts, age 88, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away, Tuesday, August 21, 2019. She attended Meridian Baptist Church where she was a member of the LLL Club. Marie enjoyed gardening and attending to her rose bushes. She loved her dogs and car rides with her favorite pups. Marie is survived by her loving husband of 63 years; Orvid Roberts; one niece and several nephews. Special friends, Stella Ridinger. Family will receive friends, Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, Tennessee, from 10:00 AM until 12:00PM with funeral service to follow at noon. Dana Fachman to officiate. Interment to follow at Mount Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask memorials be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by:

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Hwy.

Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019
