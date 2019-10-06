|
|
Marie Robie
Dothan, AL - Marie Elise Robie, 84, passed away Thursday, October 3rd at Wesley Place in Dothan Alabama. Marie was born April 9, 1935 in Meadville, PA the daughter of Leon and Katherine Nageotte. She and her husband Donald Robie raised their family in Oak Ridge, TN. They have three children, Cheryl Robie Tarrant and husband Pitt of Dothan AL, David Robie and wife Karen of Huntsville AL, Kevin Robie and wife Pam (who passed in 2017) of Los Angeles CA; along with three grandchildren Michael Robie and wife Bridget, Jenna Robie, and Ariana Gabison.
When her husband of 60 years passed in 2017 she moved to Dothan AL where she was happily surrounded by family and friends. Marie was an artist and animal lover with a joyful spirit. She is admired for her courage, strength and sense of humor in dealing with Multiple Sclerosis. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at Weatherford Mortuary (Oak Ridge) followed by a graveside service at Anderson Memorial Gardens (Clinton, TN) at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by mail or phone. P.O. Box 4527, New York, New York 10163, 1-800-344-4867. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019