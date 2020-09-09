Marie Sharp
Knoxville - Marie J. Sharp, age 89, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home. She enjoyed reading her Bible, crossword puzzles, traveling, and eating out. Marie attended Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, where she enjoyed helping with the Food Pantry. She retired from Eagle Bend Manufacturing Co. in Clinton. Preceded in death by her parents, Palmer and Mary Sharp; sister, Neva Sharp; and brothers, Clyde and Frank. Survived by brother, Clarence of Michigan, three nieces, four nephews, and several cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Asbury Cemetery, Rev. Gary Satterfield officiating. McCarty-Evergreen invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.mccartyevergreen.com