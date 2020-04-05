Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Turner Obituary
Marie Turner

Knoxville - Turner, Marie - age 89, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home. Marie retired in 1995 from Mann's Heritage Chapel after 35 years as a secretary and organist. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Claude H. Turner, Sr. and Minnie Miller Turner; brothers, James H. Turner, Claude H. Turner, Jr. and wife Ellen, Fred H. Turner, Sr.; sister, Ruby Turner Bledsoe and husband Harley; nephew, Harley Bledsoe, Jr.; niece, Gloria Munley; great nephew, Jack Munley. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; Claudia, Mark, Andrew, Eric, and Miss Katlynn Abbott, Joanna, Raymond, Sr. (deceased) Raymond Shipley, Jr. and Timothy Shipley, Michael Bledsoe, Fred H. Jr., Connie Turner Underwood, Brant Underwood, and Nikki Snowman, Martin, Buck and Mitchell Turner, Diane, Torie, and Ricky Velasquez, Chrisie Husar, Ben and Samantha Munley, many great great nieces and nephews, and one great-great-great nephew. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a private graveside service with Rev. Alan Smith officiating. Friends may call at their convenience at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -