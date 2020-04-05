|
Marie Turner
Knoxville - Turner, Marie - age 89, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home. Marie retired in 1995 from Mann's Heritage Chapel after 35 years as a secretary and organist. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Claude H. Turner, Sr. and Minnie Miller Turner; brothers, James H. Turner, Claude H. Turner, Jr. and wife Ellen, Fred H. Turner, Sr.; sister, Ruby Turner Bledsoe and husband Harley; nephew, Harley Bledsoe, Jr.; niece, Gloria Munley; great nephew, Jack Munley. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; Claudia, Mark, Andrew, Eric, and Miss Katlynn Abbott, Joanna, Raymond, Sr. (deceased) Raymond Shipley, Jr. and Timothy Shipley, Michael Bledsoe, Fred H. Jr., Connie Turner Underwood, Brant Underwood, and Nikki Snowman, Martin, Buck and Mitchell Turner, Diane, Torie, and Ricky Velasquez, Chrisie Husar, Ben and Samantha Munley, many great great nieces and nephews, and one great-great-great nephew. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a private graveside service with Rev. Alan Smith officiating. Friends may call at their convenience at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020