Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
1927 - 2019
Marie Williams Obituary
Marie Williams

Halls Crossroads - Marie Williams, age 92, of Halls Crossroads, formerly of Blaine, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday October 26, 2019. She was born January 2, 1927, and was married to Chester Williams for 42 years. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Knoxville. After her beloved Chester passed away in May 1994, she has been lovingly cared for in the house of her daughter Becky for the past 25 years, and her granddaughter Melissa greatly enjoyed the benefits of being raised with a loving grandmother in the home. Marie is survived by daughters Susan (Albert) Wiser and Becky (Bruce) Greene; son Jerry (Pam) Williams; grandchildren Chris (Katie) Wiser, Jamie (Nick) Fazi, Justin (Lindsey) Wiser, Haley (Kyle) Stanley, Melissa Greene, Rachel (Michael) Lay and Michael Williams; and eight great grandchildren. Family and friends will meet 1:45 pm Tuesday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for graveside services at 2 pm. Family and friends may sign the register book at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
