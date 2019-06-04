|
|
Marilyn Cobert
Knoxville - Marilyn Jean Cobert, age 89, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born Marilyn Jean Hait, she was a native of Ballston Spa, New York. She attended Syracuse University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and English. While attending Syracuse she also met her future husband, Harvey I. Cobert. The Cobert family moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee in 1963 where she and Harvey raised three sons and a daughter. While living in Oak Ridge she frequently performed volunteer work in the community and later earned an Associate's Degree in accounting from Roane State Community College.
Active in community affairs, Marilyn and Harvey shared the 1996 Paul Douglas Sr. Award, recognizing their work as volunteer ombudsmen at long-term care facilities for the aged in East Tennessee. In 1998 the Coberts became the first Certified Volunteer Guardians in a program of the East Tennessee Agency on Aging. Marilyn was also a 12-gallon donor at Medic Regional Blood Center.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harvey I. Cobert. She is survived by three sons, David (Becky) Cobert, Stephen Cobert, and William (Cheryl) Cobert, one daughter, Carol Ann Cobert (Kent) Roberts and four grandchildren.
To honor Marilyn's wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Marilyn's memory to East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability, 9111 Cross Park Drive, Suite D100 Knoxville TN 37923 or a . Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019