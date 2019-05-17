|
|
Marilyn D. Abrams
Knoxville, TN
Marilyn D. Abrams, age 82 of Knoxville, died Wednesday evening, May 15, 2019. She was a member of Heska Amuna Synagogue and The Knoxville Jewish Alliance (Hadassah) and the Ten O'clock Gardener's Club as well as numerous volunteer groups and organizations. Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Isadore Abrams and brother, Bernard Binder. She is survived by her loving sons, Alan Abrams and Terry (Maria) Abrams; grandchildren, Ryan Abrams and Julie Abrams; brothers and sisters in law, Jerry and Sharon Binder and Joe and Pam Binder and numerous other family and dear friends. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at New Jewish Cemetery for a graveside service with Rabbi Alon C. Ferency officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Heska Amuna Synagogue, 3811 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 17 to May 18, 2019