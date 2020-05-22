|
|
Marilyn England
Strawberry Plains - Marilyn Acuff England, Gatlinburg and Strawberry Plains, Tennessee
While she lay sleeping, a beautiful soul was taken from us during the early hours of Sunday Morning, May 17, 2020. Well known by the tourist and local community as a gracious restauranteur and proprietor of Howard's Steakhouse and Best Italian, Marilyn's love and support for the community was both unprecedented and surprising in scope and volume over the years especially when it came to organizations her children Leia and Clay were involved in. Living life generously was second nature for Marilyn. She loved people. She loved to feed them. It was just that simple.
Soccer Moms also had nothing on Marilyn. She was "Basketball, Football, and Ski Slope Mom" all rolled into one and all at the same time too!!! She adored and admired the athleticism of her two children as much as she also respected their intellectual abilities and scholastic achievements as honor students and graduates from the University of Tennessee. She was always extremely proud of Leia and Clay.
For those of us fortunate enough to know and love Marilyn, we will miss her bright baby blue eyes, her beautiful smile, her polite but direct honesty, her laughter, and her convivial nature. Some of us will even miss her Mother Earth abilities and magical powers when it came to reviving "sick and dying" house plants. She could take a dead plant and turn it back into a thriving and healthy plant in a matter of weeks. Some of her plants even survived the Gatlinburg Wildfire and continue to thrive. Marilyn was "A Plant Whisperer."
A true Baptist by faith, Marilyn was a member of Carl May's Sunday School Class for many years. She loved God. She loved looking out every morning from her kitchen window at her beloved and inspirational Smoky Mountains. Living on top of the mountain at Greystone Heights, Marilyn knew her Black Bears by name and they would run in fear as soon as she brought out her clanging garbage lid cymbals.
Marilyn is survived by former Husband and Business Partner Jim England; Son Clay England; Daughter Leia England Harper and Son-in-Law Paul Harper; Grandson Grey Harrison Harper; and soon-to-be expected Granddaughter Lily James Harper; Sister Melissa Acuff King; along with a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Marilyn is also survived by Special Friend and Companion Charles Brabson. And literally thousands of friends and patrons from throughout the Southeast who loved Best Italian and Howards Steakhouse.
Marilyn was proceeded in death by Father Valk Issac "Pete" Acuff, Jr. and Mother Mary James Acuff; Brother Herbert Sidney Acuff; Aunt Wanda Clapp; and Uncle Burton Thomas Acuff.
With regard to the Covid-19 Pandemic, an Open Air Celebration of Life Ceremony for Marilyn will take place at the Twin Creeks Pavilion located in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at 3-6 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. However, social distancing practices are understood by the family if you cannot attend the service for health reasons.
The England Family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for all of the kind and thoughtful expressions of love and support they have received from the community. Marilyn was loved and that is the greatest gift anyone can ever expect to receive in life.
In lieu of flowers, please continue to support the . Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020