Marilyn Jacobson
Skillman - Marilyn Q. Jacobson
Marilyn Q Jacobson passed away on Monday morning, November 4th, 2019.
A devoted wife to Harry C. Jacobson, PhD, for 46 years of marriage; a committed mother to CDR Kara Dallman, USN (Ret), Stephen Jacobson, PhD; Paula Jacobson, and Aubrie Nagy, MD; a devoted mother-in-law to CAPT Peter Dallman, USN (Ret), Juli Jacobson, and Zoltan Nagy; proud grandmother to Hannah and Andrew Dallman, Ryan, Carina and Neil Jacobson, and Elizabeth Nagy. Marilyn received her BA degree from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut, and an MA degree from the University of Tennessee. Early in her career, she taught English and History at West Haven High School. In Knoxville, she taught English at the University of Tennessee and Knoxville College. Marilyn will be best remembered for the countless hours she volunteered at various organizations in the community including the Ladies of Charity, League of Women Voters, Parent- Teacher Associations, and the Knoxville Board of Education. She was also extremely active at Saint John XXIII University Parish where she was a founding member and served as a lector, Eucharistic minister, CCD teacher, confirmation leader, confirmation sponsor, pre Cana facilitator, and mother to anyone who needed one. The visitation will be held at Saint John XXIII University Parish on Friday, November 15th, 2019, from 6-7 pm, and the funeral service will also be held at Saint John XXIII and will follow immediately at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paulist Fathers through Saint John XXIII University Parish, 1710 Melrose Place, Knoxville, TN 37916 or www.paulist.org/give.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019