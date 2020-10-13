Marilyn Joanne Chapman
Knoxville - Marilyn Joanne Chapman, age 93, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Manorhouse Assisted Living, Knoxville, TN with three of her nieces, Choice, Chris and Camden by her side. She was a member of Farragut Christian Church. Before her move to assisted living, she was a long time resident of Westview Towers Apartments where she volunteered much of her time and services wherever she could. She had a big heart and was a faithful friend to many of the other residents. She loved her church family and regularly attended the Tuesday morning Lydia Prayer Group. She had an early career as an insurance secretary and adjuster in Knoxville. She loved her butterflies and iris. She was preceded in death last year by her twin sister Jeanne Chandler. She is also preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Elsie Chapman and brothers Richard, Kent and Bill. She is survived by her sister Karen Boring (Eugene) of Ft. Worth, TX, along with several nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, 10/15/2020, at Farragut Christian Church. A private burial will take place at Sherwood Memorial Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Farragut Christian Church Building Fund, 138 Admiral Dr., Knoxville, TN 37934. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com