Marilyn "Maw" Lee (Simpson) Taylor
Knoxville, TN
Marilyn "Maw" Lee (Simpson) Taylor, age 78 of Knoxville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 24, 2019. She was surrounded by family and passed peacefully at UT Medical Center. She is preceded in death by parents James Edward and Anna Lee (Miller) Simpson; sisters Elizabeth "Lib" Wright, Lavonia "Ann" Gentry and Judy Morgan; grandson Joshua Floyd Lee Taylor; great grandson William Earl Fox III and her
husband of 27 years John Weldon Taylor.
Marilyn is survived by her sister Martha Thomas; children Richard (Josie) Taylor, Tony (Kathy) Taylor, Greg (Michelle) Taylor and daughter Teresa (Edwin) Senu; grandchildren Crystal, John, Tony Jr., Arminda, Jason, Marilyn Elizabeth, Joseph, Sheria', Jusin, Gregory, Khadeja, Yousef, Bookie, William and Marilyn Lee-Anna; 25 great grandchildren; daughter in law Jeri; niece Gloria Templeton and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was born October 16, 1940 in Knoxville, TN. She worked as an Industrial Seamstress at Levi's as well as a dietician supervisor at Children's Hospital and most recent employment as a private care giver. Maw enjoyed in her later years traveling, laughter, gathering with family and lunches with loved ones. She lived a long, happy life and leaves a great legacy. She will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm, with service to follow at Berry Highland Memorial. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 12:30 Saturday for a 1:00 pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to .
Family and friends may share their condolences online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019