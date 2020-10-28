Marilyn Lewis Dykes
Knoxville - Marilyn Lewis Dykes age 97 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on October 27, 2020 at L & L Sweet Home Care. She was born April 29th, 1923 in Long Island, New York the daughter of Irving and Marie Lewis. She was a member of West Hills Baptist Church. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Irving and Marie Lewis, former husband Temple J Dykes, daughter Andrea Dykes Davis, son-in-law Stephen (Nevis) Davis, and granddaughter-in- law Lana Jenkins Griffith.
Marilyn studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and went on to work at Wheelan Studios in New York City and Washington D.C. as a photographic colorist and photographer. Over the years she chaired committees for various organizations such as the March of Dimes Telerama, St Jude's, as well as serving on the board of advisors for Teen Board of Knoxville. In addition to these she was a member of Dulin Art Gallery, Museum of Art, and Knoxville Symphony Society.
Her family was the center of her life and she was blessed to have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She particularly loved family gatherings for Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and birthdays where she was surrounded by love and laughter. The grandchildren's activities and awards provided a great source of pride. Marilyn will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Some of her passions included following the Tennessee Volunteers football and basketball teams for the past 52 years. She loved traveling to away games and she attended all the home football games until 2009. In addition, Marilyn enjoyed watching the stock market daily and following current political events.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Patricia Dykes Griffith and Douglas Griffith of Knoxville. daughter and son-in-law Lisa Dykes Steele and J.L. Steele of Sevierville, grandson Douglas Lane Griffith, Jr of Lenoir City, grandson Ryan Dykes Griffith and fiancée Jordana Jagdeo of Charlotte, NC, granddaughter Blair Griffith Begbie and husband Bryan Begbie, granddaughter Hailey Davis Threlkeld and husband Robert Threlkeld, granddaughter Stephanie Carter Davis all of Knoxville, granddaughter Jessie Temple Steele and Destiny Teress Steele of Sevierville, great-granddaughters Brooklyn Louise Griffith, Reagan Lane Griffith, Landry Taylor Griffith, Hannah Lee Griffith, and Marley Ryan Begbie, great-grandsons Kai Alexander Griffith, Finn Wallace Begbie, and Hudson Carter Davis, cousins Julia and Norman Tucker of Melville, NY, Rosalie Stern NY, NY, and Martha and Alan Fleischer of New Canaan, CT.
Prior to her death, Marilyn was a resident of L & L Sweet Home Care. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of her friends at L & L for providing a loving and caring environment with a special thank you for the compassion and exceptional care provided by Beverly Olivares and Angela Szebrak.
Private interment at Union cemetery will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 with the Reverend Brad Hood officiating. Per Marilyn's wishes there will be no formal Receiving of Friends, but we ask that you please keep her in your hearts and take a moment to reflect and remember her in a special way of your choosing. And for those who are inclined to do more, please put on a smile and wear something ORANGE in her honor as we will at her service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marilyn's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow