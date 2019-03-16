Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Edgewood Cemetery
Marilyn Lois (Axen) White passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents: Carl Oscar Axen and Muriel Ruth (Salter) Axen, husband William F. White, son William Randall White, and grandchild April Michelle. She is survived by daughter Terri White Craze (Danni Craze), son Brian White (Debbie Countiss), grandsons Jon-Michael Craze (Ally Wagner), Jordan Craze, and brother Charles Axen. Marilyn met her southern husband in her hometown of Chicago. They were eating at the same resturant while "Bill" was on duty with the USAF. They dated long distance for six months and married in Chattanooga. After many moves with the service and business, they moved to Knoxville in 1963 with their three children.

They loved to play golf, take trips, celebrate with friends, and lived part-time in Wolf Laurel, NC in retirement. Marilyn's family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Sunday March 17th at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Family and friends will gather at Edgewood Cemetery on Monday March 18th for an 11am Graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's honor to a . Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
