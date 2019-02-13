|
|
Marilyn Mandle Dick
Knoxville, TN
On Friday February 8, 2019, Marilyn Mandle Dick passed peacefully and gracefully into heaven as a young 95 year old. Marilyn was born in Paris, TN on April 27, 1923 to the late Sidney Ralston Mandle and Elna Richardson Mandle. From an early age, she was bright and creative, participating in childhood productions, and later a love of writing romantic stories. At 16, Marilyn represented Tennessee in California for the National Forensic League, which awarded her the Degree of Excellence in Dramatic Reading. She attended Sweet Briar College and graduated from Vanderbilt in 1946. On March 18, 1947, she married James Dick, also from Paris. At the time of their
marriage, the newspaper described her as beautiful and vivacious, and James certainly agreed. They lived briefly in Lexington, KY before relocating to Knoxville, where they spent the rest of their lives raising four children, building a business and giving back to their community. Marilyn was a strong partner for James. He was often heard saying that he would have never accomplished what he did without her. Her children can attest to this; for they were a team and the love of each other's lives. Marilyn loved people, was giving, steady and very pragmatic. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an ever-present twinkle in her eye. Helping others was important to both Marilyn and James, and they did so through countless East Tennessee charities. Founding the Joy of Music School for children in need gave them great happiness. They also supported the arts, gifting the Tennessee Theater to Knoxville, and supporting the Knoxville Symphony. Marilyn served as President of the Women's Guild of the Knoxville Symphony Society, was a member of the Nine O'clock Cotillion and the Knoxville Garden Club. Faith played a large part in Marilyn's life. She was a student of the Bible and an active member at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church and the Wee Kirk Church in Linville, NC. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Dick, Sr., beloved daughter Jeannette Dick Hundley, and brothers, Robert Mandle, Sidney Mandle, and sister, Jeannette Mandle Dunlap. She is survived by three children; James Allen Dick Jr. (Anne), Emily Dick McAlister (Hill), Charles Arthur Dick (Desiree) and son-in-law Franklyn Y. Hundley Jr., twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family would like to thank and recognize all of Marilyn's friends from WIVK; some of whom were like sons and daughters to her. You brought her joy in your companionship, rides, meals, technical assistance and above all, your friendship. We are thankful and grateful to each of you, particularly Jenni Wylie. We are also eternally thankful and grateful to her aid, Virginia Taylor. Her life will be celebrated at 3:00 pm, Saturday March 9, 2019 at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, 3700 Keowee Ave., Knoxville, TN with Dr. William R. Barron officiating. Following the service, friends will be received in Barron Hall. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn would prefer you make a contribution to the Joy of Music School, 1209 Euclid Ave NW #1, Knoxville, TN 37921, or to a . When asked what she wanted in her obituary, she said just put "SHE CAME AND SHE WENT". That she did and brightened a lot of lives along the way. She was loved and will be missed. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019