Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rosary
Following Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
8:45 AM
Interment
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Knoxville - Marilyn Ann Patrizio, 82, of Knoxville, Tennessee formerly of Franklin, Louisiana passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. She was a long time member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. Marilyn spent her life working in child care and retired from Knox County School System after 20 years of service. She was an avid square dancer and camper, and was member of the K Town Campers.

Preceded in death by her husband Angelo Patrizio, parents Clisme and Mildred Chauvin, sister Vera Cormier and brother C.T. Chauvin.

Survivors include children Shanda O'Neil and husband Tom, Shawn Scarbrough and husband Alan, Charles Comeaux and Chad Comeaux, grandchildren Ben Ashe, Mac Scarbrough and Delaney Scarbrough, and great grandchildren Gabriel Scarbrough, Isaac Hall, Lucy and Sophie Ashe. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Beverly Chauvin of Franklin, Louisiana.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3pm-5pm with a Rosary Service to follow at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Family and friends will gather at 8:45am Monday, July, 29, 2019 for a 9:00am Interment Service. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 27, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
