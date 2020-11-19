Marilyn Slovis Cohen Presser
Knoxville - Marilyn Slovis Cohen Presser, age 92 of Knoxville, died peacefully Monday evening, November 17, 2020. She was a longtime member of Heska Amuna Synagogue, serving in many capacities. Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Beth Cohen, husband, David Stanley Cohen and second husband, J. Joslyn Presser. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Lisa Merle Cohen Cohn and Michael Cohn of Stockholm, Sweden; grandchildren, David Samuel Cohn of Tel Aviv, Israel, Adam Marcus Cohn of Tel Aviv, Israel and Jennifer Margalit Cohn of Stockholm, Sweden; sister in law, Linda Gray-Slovis; niece, Alaina Slovis; nephew, David Slovis. A graveside service will be held 9:30 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at New Jewish Cemetery with Rabbi Alon C. Ferency officiating. The service will be live streamed on Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel's facebook page. The family request that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Cohen-Presser Fund at Heska Amuna Synagogue, www.heskaamuna.org
