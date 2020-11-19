1/1
Marilyn Thompson Dempster
Marilyn Thompson Dempster

Maryville - Marilyn Thompson Dempster - age 74, found her way home November 17, 2020 surrounded by her beloved daughter and dear pets.

She was a faithful Christian and was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Mary Douglas Brown, and Samuel and Georgia Brooks Thompson; parents, Roscoe and Marie Brown Thompson; husband of 42 years, Stephen James Dempster; and little sister, Brenda Carolyn Thompson.

Survivors: loving daughter, Shana Dempster Patty; adopted son, Jordan Michael Dempster; aunts, Muriel (Clayton) Brewer, Shirley Norman, and Irene Stratton; and numerous cousins. She also leaves behind special friends to cherish her memory, Shelba Miller, Maybelle Medlin, and Lori Zerick.

She was a member of Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle, a graduate of Fulton High School, and a graduate of Tennessee Tech University, Cookeville, Tennessee. She was employed by Tennessee Mill and Mine where she met her future husband, Stephen, and UT Medical Center. White at UT, she was the official photographer of newborns.

Friends may call at their convenience from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.

The family and friends will meet 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony Greene officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle, 2439 East Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Mrs. Dempster's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
NOV
21
Graveside service
02:45 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
NOV
21
Interment
03:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
