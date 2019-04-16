|
|
Marilyn W Glandon
Knoxville, TN
Mrs. Marilyn W. Glandon, age 80, of Knoxville, began her journey in Heaven, April 14, 2019. Marilyn was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Greg Glandon; daughter, Lisa McDonald; son, Paul "Sonny" Glandon Jr. (Penny); brother, James Smith (Ann). She is preceded by her husband, Paul Glandon Sr. and sister Betty Pratt. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Family and friends will meet 10:00AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home and will precede in procession to Meridian Cemetery for a 11:00AM Graveside service with Rev. Don Wilson officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019