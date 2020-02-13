|
|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
|
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
View Map
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
|
Marion Anne Robbins Bloomer
1931 - 2020
|
|
|
Marion Anne Robbins Bloomer
Knoxville - Marion Anne Robbins Bloomer born October 21, 1931 in Tampa, Florida to Sue Wade Shannon Robbins, a native of Franklin, TN and John Findley Robbins, a native of Atlanta, GA. Just before she was two years old, Marion and her parents moved to Knoxville, TN. Her father, who was a salesman and factory representative, chose Knoxville for his residence because he believed in its future as a business center even in 1933. Shortly after the move, the family was completed with the birth of Marion's brother, John Findley Robbins, Jr. in August 1933.
Marion attended Knoxville public schools, graduating from Central High School in 1949 with many classmates who became leaders in their fields. Music became an important part of her life, as she studied piano under Evelyn Miller, an icon of Knoxville's music scene. She also studied flute, which she played in CHS band in the days when female band members were not allowed to march on the field during football games, only the boys could march. Marion and her brother studied the marimba, an instrument similar to a xylophone, but native to Guatemala. In the mid-to-late 1940's, they were invited to perform for many organizations, playing largely Latin American music. This probably led to Marion's interest in Spanish and all things Central and South American. While still in high school, Marion became a member of the percussion section of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra during the leadership of Lamar Stringfield and David Van Vactor, both early conductors of the KSO.
Marion went to college at Brenau College in Gainesville, GA. After one year, she transferred to UTK, where she was a member and officer of Phi Mu Sorority. She graduated from UTK with a BA in Spanish and also attended the University of Texas graduate school studying Latin America. She taught Spanish and English for two years in Tennessee.
In 1955, she met and married Kenneth Raymond Bloomer, of Rogersville and Kingsport, TN. Ken graduated from UTK in March 1956 with a degree in Civil Engineering and accepted a job with The Texas Company which became Texaco, Inc. He worked for Texaco for 33 years, the first 28 of which were in and around New Orleans, LA. Their three children were born in New Orleans, while the family lived in Houma, Morgan City and New Orleans, LA. In 1981, with all the children in college or working, Marion and Ken moved to France and to Denmark, as Texaco was a partner in designing and drilling projects in the North Sea. They had wonderful and challenging experiences in Europe, traveling on short excursions and longer driving trips. Marion dealt with the language barriers, as few people outside the tourist shops spoke English in Denmark. However, she found that some Danes spoke Spanish, as their favorite spot for vacations is the south of Spain.
Returning to their home in New Orleans in 1984, Ken was named Senior Engineer in Civil Engineering, Texaco, and Marion resumed her career in real estate, which she had started in 1975. She loved being a real estate agent and excelled in it, attaining the CRS designation as well as lifetime membership in the Million Dollar Club.
In 1990, Ken was retired and he and Marion decided to move back to Tennessee as her mother was in Knoxville and his mother was in Virginia and they just needed to come home. They found the perfect house and bought it in 1990. They so enjoyed being back in the land of mountains and hills, lakes and cooler temperatures. Marion immediately got involved in garden club activities and Ossoli Circle, the oldest federated women's club in the south. She served as a member and leader all of her years since 1991, being Ossoli President in 1998-99, and Chairman of Trustees for many years. She planned and executed numerous trips to benefit Ossoli and still served as a Trustee until her death.
Marion's love of plants and flower designing led to her serving as President of Knox County Council of Garden Clubs from 1996-98; President of Cherokee Garden Club 1996-98; member and Treasurer of Ivan Racheff House and Gardens Board of Governors, Treasurer and assistant Treasurer of Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, serving on its board from 1994 - 2019, and as state chairman for Flower Show Schools from 2009 - 2017. She also became a flower show judge, and was a respected member of Tennessee Council of Nationally Accredited Flower Show Judges, serving as a Chairman of the local chapter. She was District IV Director, TFGC in the late 90's, and is a Life Member of TFGC, Deep South Region and National Garden Clubs. She was quite proud of the many ladies she helped and encouraged to become Flower Show Judges.
Marion and Ken were members of Church Street United Methodist Church. She grew up in Central Methodist Church, Knoxville and helped in many capacities in the Methodist Churches of which they were members in Louisiana. They enjoyed living in Europe and Louisiana, but really cherished the nearly 30 years of retirement in their much-loved Tennessee. Marion was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years who died in 2013 and her only sibling, John Findley Robbins, Jr., who died in 2016. Also preceded by two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and her stepdaughter, Karen B. Anderson. She is survived by her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly: son Keith Raymond Bloomer and wife Jill, granddaughters Haley and Kelsey, of Roswell, GA; son Craig Robbins Bloomer and wife April, grandsons Chance and McKay of Gainesville, GA; daughter Kimberly Sue Bloomer, and partner Michele, of Naples, FL; step-grandson Dr. Brian Anderson of Little Rock, AK; sister-in-law Mrs. J.F. Robbins, Jr. of Knoxville, and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves a number of close friends in the garden club world as well as Ossoli Circle to whom she was devoted, additionally, her friend and caregiver for the past several years, Denise Barnett.
The family will be receiving friends at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel at 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville on Saturday, February 15 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Service to follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Pat Clendenen officiating. Graveside farewell for family and friends immediately following with a release of doves and prayers. Memorials may be made to Ossoli Circle, PO Box 10892, Knoxville, TN 37939-0892 or Ivan Racheff House and Gardens, PO Box 50185, Knoxville, TN 37950-0185, or the .
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020