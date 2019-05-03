|
Marion Cooper (Buddy) Dollar
Dandridge, TN
Marion Cooper (Buddy) Dollar lived an extraordinary life from September 1943-April 2019. He is survived by his wife, best friend, and true love of 52 years Alice Wright Dollar; his son Brian Cooper Dollar; daughter Alison Dollar Ragsdale and her husband Mike Ragsdale; twin sister Laura Marie Winn and her husband Richard Winn; granddaughters Ruby Kathryne Wagley, Anne Garrett Wagley and step-grandson David Ragsdale;
sisters-in-law Linda Wright, Judy Wright and Masaka Wright; nieces, nephews, cousins, and everyone he made feel like family.
Buddy was born in Mississippi on September 27th, 1943. Buddy graduated from University of Southern Mississippi. While at Southern he met his match, Alice Wright, on a blind date. Upon graduation, Buddy enlisted in the Army, served as a Captain in the Vietnam war and was a Bronze Star recipient. After his service, he graduated from The University of Tennessee School of Architecture and Design. He was a founding partner of Dollar & Ewers Architecture. Buddy unconditionally loved his family and adored his granddaughters' Ruby Kate and Annie. Buddy was unwavering in his compassion, ethics, commitment,
friendliness, and faith. He was a true role model and always will be remembered for placing others before himself. He made everyone better by having known him. We are comforted
knowing he is watching over us from Heaven. See you soon Papa. The family will celebrate Buddy's legacy on Sunday, May 5th at Angelo's Point Marina in Dandridge from 5:00 to 7:00. In lieu of flowers please make donations to ().
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 3 to May 5, 2019