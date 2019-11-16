|
|
Marion Dossett Ballew Evans
Knoxville - Marion Dossett Ballew Evans, age 77 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019. She was a longtime member of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church where she loved her church family. Preceded in death by husband of 46 years, Julius Ballew, and husband of 7 years, E.G. Evans. Survived by sons Barry (Pauletta) Ballew, Chris (Stacia) Ballew, grandchildren; Zoe, Aiden and Connor, sisters Doris Ballew and Carolyn Homan, as well as nieces; Wendy, Kim and Sherrie. Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church, with a service to follow at 7:00 PM, Rev. Todd Stinnett officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM for a 11:00 AM interment on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019