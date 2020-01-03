Services
Marion Howard Smith Obituary
Marion Howard Smith

Knoxville - Marion Howard Smith, age 73, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was in the United States Air Force.

Marion is preceded in death by parent, Imogene Smith and James Smith, Woodlawn, TN; brother, Orman E. Smith, Guthrie, KY; sisters, Sue Green, Woodlawn, TN and Myrtle Donsbach, Knoxville, TN. He is survived by his wife, Alma Smith, Rocky Top, TN; children, Angela K. (Matt) Walters, Jason H. (Karyn) Smith, Brian L. (Nakisha) Smith, Lauren E. (Nathan) Richards and adopted daughter, Paula D. Smith; sister, Joan Carolyn Perry, Avon, MI; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Family and friends will meet for a visitation on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. Graveside service will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9:30 am at East TN Veterans Cemetery, Governor John Sevier Hwy. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
