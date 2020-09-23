1/1
Marion J. Eberle
Marion J. Eberle

Lenoir City - Marion J. Eberle - age 82 of Lenoir City passed away September 22, 2020. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland on December 2, 1937. At age 24 she left Scotland and came to America with her late first husband, Wallace Gibson and their three small children not knowing where they were going. Marion got a job within a week worked many jobs to support her family. She eventually bought a home and with hard work and dedication became a successful business women. Most of all Marion was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her family was what she lived for. Marion is survived by her husband of 34 years, Ed Eberle; daughters: Juliana Patron (Victor), Deborah Sellers (Ralph), and Hazel Gibson; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; nephew and caregiver, Andy Hagen, and niece, Allison Hagen. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 26th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
