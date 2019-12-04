Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Marion Kelly Jr. Obituary
Marion Kelly, Jr.

Knoxville - Marion Kelly, Jr., age 85, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 1:30 pm at West Hills Presbyterian Church with a procession and interment to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

A full obituary will be in Friday's edition.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
