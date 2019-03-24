Services
Dillow Taylor Funeral Home
Highway 11E
Jonesborough, TN 37659
(423) 753-3821
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Myers Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion Myers Collins Obituary
Marion Myers Collins

Knoxville, TN

Marion Myers Collins, 94, formerly of Lexington, Kentucky and Appalachia, Virginia, passed away January 26, in Knoxville. Artist, visionary and adventurer, she transformed ordinary things and places into works of beauty and enchantment. She was known as one of Kentucky's pre-eminent portrait artists.

Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Collins, she is survived by her children, Carolyn Yeager, Cynthia Yeager Wages (Bill) and Kimberly Mincey (Brian) of Knoxville; Bruce Yeager (Sandra) of Panama City Beach, Florida; Celeste Moneypenny (Steve) of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Drew Hutchison, Brandon Mincey and Kristine Thompson; great grandchildren, Lindsay and Chase Thompson, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will host a memorial reception March 28. For details and complete obituary see www.dillow-taylor.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now