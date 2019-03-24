|
Marion Myers Collins
Knoxville, TN
Marion Myers Collins, 94, formerly of Lexington, Kentucky and Appalachia, Virginia, passed away January 26, in Knoxville. Artist, visionary and adventurer, she transformed ordinary things and places into works of beauty and enchantment. She was known as one of Kentucky's pre-eminent portrait artists.
Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Collins, she is survived by her children, Carolyn Yeager, Cynthia Yeager Wages (Bill) and Kimberly Mincey (Brian) of Knoxville; Bruce Yeager (Sandra) of Panama City Beach, Florida; Celeste Moneypenny (Steve) of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Drew Hutchison, Brandon Mincey and Kristine Thompson; great grandchildren, Lindsay and Chase Thompson, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will host a memorial reception March 28. For details and complete obituary see www.dillow-taylor.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019