|
|
Marion Nelson "Bud" Kelly, Jr.
Knoxville - Monday December 2nd 2019 Marion Nelson "Bud" Kelly, Jr. joined his wife of 53 years, Madeline Pratt Kelly, his parents, Marion Kelly Sr.,and Kathleen Kelly, and his brother, Richard Lane Kelly Sr., in paradise. Bud was born on June 26th, 1934 in Knoxville, Tennessee and grew up on a farm, where present-day West Town Mall is now located, with his sister Sharon Kelly Thomas and brother Richard Lane Kelly. He was an avid athlete all his life lettering in Basketball and Baseball at Farragut High School and working part-time as a caddie at Deane Hill Country Club, where he developed a life-long passion for golf. In 1956, he graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Zoology and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He served in the Air National Guard. After marrying his childhood sweetheart (Madeline) he was off to medical school in Memphis, but a pregnant wife (with Nelson) and other challenges led him to accept a position with Upjohn pharmaceuticals in Miami, FL and later A.H. Robbins in Greensboro NC. His experience led him to return to school and in 1966 he graduated UNC-Chapel Hill with a Pharmacy degree and welcomed a daughter (Mary Virginia) into the world. After several years, 3 transfers, and a 3rd child (Ben) in tow, he and Madeline returned to Knoxville where he spent the remainder of his life.
Here, he worked for several chain drugstores as well as Rocky Hill Pharmacy and Bradley Drug and later purchased John Stevens Drug Store on N. Central Ave, where he worked tirelessly helping and healing a largely less-fortunate clientele. He was the kind of man, who would have given the shirt from his back to a stranger in need and could spin a yarn in true Andy Griffith style. His joys in life were God, his family, friends, anything and everything related to golf, and most recently his grandkids and great grandchildren. He served as a deacon and elder at both Cedar Springs and West Hills Presbyterian churches and maintained a strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ his entire life. He will be sorely missed by his family and almost everyone who knew his kind and wonderful spirit.
He is survived by:
Son, Nelson Mahan Kelly (Lori), daughter, Mary Virginia Kelly Price (Tom), son Benjamin Lane Kelly (Stephanie) Grandsons, Nathan Thomas Price (Kelsey), Richard Nelson Kelly, Benjamin Lane Kelly Jr., Connor Douglas Kelly Granddaughters, Emily Frances Kelly, Kathleen Kelly Price (Joseph Mandrell), Caroline Elizabeth Kelly Great-grandchildren, Madeline Marie Price, Nathan Thomas Price Jr.
Sister and brother-in-law, Sharon Kelly Thomas and William Thomas Sister-in-laws Faye Pratt Clark, Kay Pratt Swicord (Mays), Mary Gaines Pratt Neill (Bill) Nieces and nephews, Morgan Thomas, Reese Thomas, Kristy Kelly Cousins, Lane Kelly, Rob Bartlett, Julia Clark Wade, Donald Clark Jr., Jeff Swicord, Hwa Young Swicord, Jamie Neill, Christian Neill Special cousins, Pat Kelly, Fletcher Kelly Special friend, who was like a brother, Glen Vesser and who was with him daily for the last several years
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 1:30 pm at West Hills Presbyterian Church with a procession and interment to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019