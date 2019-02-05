|
Marion Pearl Nicholson Rader
Lenoir City, TN
Marion Pearl Nicholson Rader age 96, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning, February 3, 2019 in Johnson City. She was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Duracell. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Thomas Rader; son, Thomas Lee Rader; parents, William and Annie Rhine Nicholson. Survived by her son, Bill Rader and Phyllis Forbes of Johnson City; grandson, Drew Rader of Cleveland; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 6th, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 7th in the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019