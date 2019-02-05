Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
City Park Drive
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Marion Pearl Nicholson Rader

Marion Pearl Nicholson Rader Obituary
Marion Pearl Nicholson Rader

Lenoir City, TN

Marion Pearl Nicholson Rader age 96, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning, February 3, 2019 in Johnson City. She was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Duracell. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Thomas Rader; son, Thomas Lee Rader; parents, William and Annie Rhine Nicholson. Survived by her son, Bill Rader and Phyllis Forbes of Johnson City; grandson, Drew Rader of Cleveland; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 6th, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 7th in the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019
