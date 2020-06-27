Marjorie A. Nunley
Seymour - Marjorie A. Nunley age 93 of Seymour, TN passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Morningview Transitional. She was a lifelong member of Ellejoy Baptist Church, Seymour, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Bessie Gamble, brothers Sam and Glenn Gamble. Marjorie is survived by her daughter Patricia and husband Paul Ogle; Grandchildren Paula and Shawn Willocks; Great grandchildren Blake and Reed Willocks. The family would like to give a special thanks to a lifelong friend Pastor Jim Lawhorn. Please in lieu of flowers make memorial donations to Ellejoy Cemetery at Ann Pierce 1623 Dripping Springs Rd., Seymour, TN 37865. The family and friends will assemble for a graveside service and interment at Ellejoy Baptist Church Cemetery, Monday June 29, 2020 at 11am officiated by Rev. Arkie Baker. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.