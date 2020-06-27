Marjorie A. Nunley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie A. Nunley

Seymour - Marjorie A. Nunley age 93 of Seymour, TN passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Morningview Transitional. She was a lifelong member of Ellejoy Baptist Church, Seymour, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Bessie Gamble, brothers Sam and Glenn Gamble. Marjorie is survived by her daughter Patricia and husband Paul Ogle; Grandchildren Paula and Shawn Willocks; Great grandchildren Blake and Reed Willocks. The family would like to give a special thanks to a lifelong friend Pastor Jim Lawhorn. Please in lieu of flowers make memorial donations to Ellejoy Cemetery at Ann Pierce 1623 Dripping Springs Rd., Seymour, TN 37865. The family and friends will assemble for a graveside service and interment at Ellejoy Baptist Church Cemetery, Monday June 29, 2020 at 11am officiated by Rev. Arkie Baker. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved