Marjorie A. Williams
Seymour, TN
Marjorie A. Williams, 82, of Seymour, TN passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born November 27, 1936 in Beverly, Massachusetts and was a life-long resident for 70 years. Marjorie worked at the New England Bio-Labs. She was a loving wife and mother who raised six children. Marjorie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was also a member of the "Crafty Ladies" and
thoroughly enjoyed the Silver Sneakers Group at Club Fit. Marjorie was a wonderful woman full of life and will be missed dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Williams; son, Robert C. Williams, Jr.; brother, Richard Bourque; and her parents, Theodore and Evangeline Bourque. Marjorie is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Alice Williams of Beverly, MA, Brian and Clare Williams of Beverly, MA; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and John Casey of Maryville, TN, Ellen and Harold McCarter of Seymour, TN, Karen and Jay McLucas of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Rob Williams, Brittany Williams, Jill Batten, Mike Casey, Ryan Casey, Lauren and Kate Williams, Chris, Kayla, and Chase McCarter, and Brian Williams, Jr.; great-grandchildren, River and Ryder Batten, Sara, Leah, Mason, Chloe, and Malachi Casey; her much loved sister, Nancy Bourque; very special friends who helped her so much during the last few years, David and Claudia Burton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 307 Black Oak Ridge Rd., Seymour, TN 37865. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Monday, February 25th with the Catholic Mass to follow at 11 AM in the sanctuary of Holy Family Catholic Church, Seymour followed by light refreshments in the Family Life Center. All are invited to attend. A celebration of her life and memorial service will be held in Beverly, Massachusetts at a later date. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019