Marjorie Boyer
Marjorie Boyer

Fort Mill - Marjorie Boyer age 97 of Fort Mill, SC passed away July 22, 2020. She was a legal secretary, church organist, and became a Stephen Minister with her church in Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Lulu Reinhart Whitaker of Ashfield, PA where Marjorie was born and lived until her marriage in 1942 to Warren Boyer. They were married 57 years and had 3 children before his death in 2000. She was also predeceased by a sister, Jean Nansteel and brothers David and Raymond Jr.

She is survived by a sister and her husband Ruth and Allen Potts of CA, children Jean and husband Ernst Holler and their children Ted Holler and Betsy and husband Ross Gload all of SC, Anita and husband Wylvan Parker of TN and their sons Brian and wife Lori of TN and Jason and wife Tina of IL, a son William and wife Kathy-Hall Boyer of CA, children Adam of MD, Kurtis, Craig, and Garry and his wife Nena all of CA. She also cherished her 8 great grandchildren Greyson, Annabelle, Bryce, Barrett, Bellamy, Savanna, Cassandra and Cecilia. Burial will be at a future date in Asfield, PA.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
