|
|
Marjorie Harden Gwinn
Knoxville - Marjorie Harden Gwinn, 93. The Lord welcomed her with open arms on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was a loving and faithful daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a loyal and beloved friend who never met a stranger. She was a true Southern Lady, full of grace, wit and charm. She was a longtime faithful and beloved member of Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. She retired from KUB after 33 years of service and then continued her career as a Paralegal at TVA for an additional 13 years. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Pearl Harden; her son, Alan Gwinn; and her longtime friend Rolfe Chambers. Marjorie is survived by her daughter-in-law Sandra (Al) Harper, devoted and loving friend, Lisa (Gary) Snyder; grandchildren, Shana, Denise and Miranda and two great- grandchildren. The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers, Jane, Sheila, Anita and Jenny with an honorary mention to the Chambers family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial from 5-7pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery at 11am. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1pm at the Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, 3700 Keowee Ave. Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919, with a reception to follow. Friends and family may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019