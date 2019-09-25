Services
Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian
3700 Keowee Ave
Knoxville, TN 37919
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church
3700 Keowee Ave
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Gwinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Harden Gwinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Harden Gwinn Obituary
Marjorie Harden Gwinn

Knoxville - Marjorie Harden Gwinn, 93. The Lord welcomed her with open arms on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was a loving and faithful daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a loyal and beloved friend who never met a stranger. She was a true Southern Lady, full of grace, wit and charm. She was a longtime faithful and beloved member of Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. She retired from KUB after 33 years of service and then continued her career as a Paralegal at TVA for an additional 13 years. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Pearl Harden; her son, Alan Gwinn; and her longtime friend Rolfe Chambers. Marjorie is survived by her daughter-in-law Sandra (Al) Harper, devoted and loving friend, Lisa (Gary) Snyder; grandchildren, Shana, Denise and Miranda and two great- grandchildren. The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers, Jane, Sheila, Anita and Jenny with an honorary mention to the Chambers family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial from 5-7pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery at 11am. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1pm at the Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, 3700 Keowee Ave. Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919, with a reception to follow. Friends and family may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.