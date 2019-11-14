|
|
Marjorie Hodges
Knoxville - Marjorie Lee Worsham Hodges, age 88 of Knoxville, born November 3, 1931, passed away November 13, 2019. She was a member of Second United Methodist Church for over 70 years. Preceded in death her husband, Henry T. Hodges; parents, R.L. (Buss) and Gladys Worsham; brothers, Delano (DOE) Worsham and Frank Worsham. Survived by her son, Randall (Randy) Lee Worsham; sister in-law, Josephine Worsham; nephew, Dale Worsham; niece, Janice Pierce. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 16th, at 11:00 AM at Berry Highland South Cemetery with Rev. Charla Sherbakoff officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E. Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019