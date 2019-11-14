Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Hodges


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Hodges Obituary
Marjorie Hodges

Knoxville - Marjorie Lee Worsham Hodges, age 88 of Knoxville, born November 3, 1931, passed away November 13, 2019. She was a member of Second United Methodist Church for over 70 years. Preceded in death her husband, Henry T. Hodges; parents, R.L. (Buss) and Gladys Worsham; brothers, Delano (DOE) Worsham and Frank Worsham. Survived by her son, Randall (Randy) Lee Worsham; sister in-law, Josephine Worsham; nephew, Dale Worsham; niece, Janice Pierce. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 16th, at 11:00 AM at Berry Highland South Cemetery with Rev. Charla Sherbakoff officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Berry Highland South

9010 E. Simpson Road

Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -