Marjorie Katherine Johnson Roberts
Tuscon, AZ
Marjorie Katherine Johnson Roberts died March 6, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona, at the age of 94. She was born July 29, 1924 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Samuel Hodge and Lillian Pendergrass Johnson. "Maggie" grew up near Cleveland, Tennessee, where she attended schools in both Meigs and Bradley Counties, graduating from Bradley County High School in 1941. During WW II, she worked as the office manager and bookkeeper for Bethel Brown (BB Food Store) in Cleveland. In 1947, she enrolled at East Tennessee State College (now ETSU) in Johnson City, Tennessee, where she met her future husband, Jack Roberts, of the Glenwood Community in Greeneville, TN.
Marjorie and Jack were married in 1948 and settled in Kingsport, TN. There, Marjorie worked as the bookkeeper and later the manager of the Meade Paper plant's in-house credit union, and Jack began the career in education which led to their move to Knoxville in 1965 where Marjorie lived until 2012.
"Marge," as she was known to her many beloved Roberts in-laws and friends in Greene County, was a lively member of what her son-in-law called the "Roberts Auxiliary." She was able to "hold her own" with Jack and the other members of his large, outspoken family and is warmly remembered for her infectious laugh and for publishing the light-hearted family newsletter, "The Roberts Rag."
Marge and Jack relished playing host to family, friends, and colleagues, especially for all sporting events involving the Tennessee Vols. After retirement, most weekends saw them entertaining and being entertained by the out-of-town
members of both of their families as well as friends from Kingsport and across the country. Marjorie was an avid,
season-ticket-holding fan of the Lady Vols basketball team for many years, even after Jack's death in 2000, when her niece Harriet Roberts often helped her attend games.
With the help and companionship of another niece, Karen Ford Eickhoff, Maggie was able to stay in her home in Knoxville until 2012 when she moved to Tucson, AZ, to be near her daughter Jackie. In Tucson, Marjorie enjoyed frequent family gatherings with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. Marjorie's caregivers, friends, and family appreciated her sweet smile and good humor, both of which she maintained until the end of her life.
In addition to her parents and husband Jack, Marjorie was predeceased by her sister, Betty Johnson Clark. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Roberts Crockett and her son-in-law, Douglas Crockett, of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren Thomas Crockett of Los Angeles, CA and Eleanor Crockett of Brooklyn, NY; sister Nell Johnson Ford of Concord, NC, and brother Bobby Johnson of Murphy, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on April 19th at 3:00 PM at Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church in the Glenwood Community, Greeneville, TN. Memorial donations may be made to the The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019