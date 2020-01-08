|
Marjorie Lingafelter
Columbus, NC - Marjorie "Sue" Kirkendol Lingafelter passed away on January 7th, 2020 surrounded by family.
Sue was born December 9th, 1942 in Knoxville, Tennessee to John and Marjorie Kirkendol. She graduated from University of Tennessee in 1964 and worked in Civilian Personnel for the Department of Defense her entire career. She met her husband in Rock Island, Illinois and they raised two children while living in Illinois, Missouri, Germany, New Jersey, and Georgia. After retiring in 1996, she enjoyed reading, gardening, and refinishing old furniture. Sue also enjoyed spending time with family and friends whenever possible. Her vibrant, spunky personality endeared her to all whose paths she crossed.
Sue is survived by her husband Dan, children Kelly and Kirk (Kadie); grandchildren Mark, Shannon, Magnus and Remi; siblings Nancy and Jim, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family. Sue is preceded in death by her parents and brothers John, David, Paul and Bill.
The family would like to thank the staff at Willowbrook Court at Tryon Estates for the love and care they provided for Sue.
In honor of her memory, and to help find a cure for this debilitating disease, please feel free to donate to (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate).
There will be no service at this time, but there will be glasses raised at a celebration of her life at a time and place yet to be determined.
Sue always said: "If it doesn't clink, it doesn't count". Cheers.
