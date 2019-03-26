Services
Marjorie Lawson, age 87, of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Marjorie was born and raised in Dandridge, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her

husband of 56 years, Ralph Lawson; mother, Ollie Mae Miller; sister, Carolyn Frere; and Susie Lawson. She was a devoted wife and loving

mother. Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Tonya (Mickey) Underwood, Teresa (Don) White, and Tamyra (Bubba) Lawson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family extends a special thank you to Deidre, Dee, Frank, and Michael for their kind care. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a graveside service, Chaplain Frank Dawson officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
