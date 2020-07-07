1/1
Marjorie Mae Cardwell
1926 - 2020
Marjorie Mae Cardwell

Knoxville - Marjorie Mae Ogle Cardwell, age 93, was born August 20, 1926 in Chickasha, Oklahoma and she passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Marjorie migrated to Dandridge, Tennessee from Oklahoma in approximately 1930 due to the Dust Bowl. She later became a resident of Knoxville and went to Knoxville High School; and was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She was loved by all and loved all unconditionally. Her life was well lived, not without its difficulties, but well lived. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, two brothers and two sisters. Marjorie is survived by children Steve Norris (Carol), Gail Kitts, Jetta Hueser (Mike); grandchildren Kendal Norris Lewis (Mike), Travis Kitts (Deidra), Cory Blanton (Brittnay), Krista Gail Payne (Rick); great-grandchildren Zyon Frauen, Easton Kitts, Silas Blanton, Lukas Blanton, and Peyton Booker. The family thanks her special friend, loving and dedicated caregiver, Gail Davis. There are no services scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
