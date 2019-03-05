|
Marjorie Manning
Loudon, TN
Marjorie Ruth (Beeler) Manning, age 79 of Loudon, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born to the late France and Martha Alice (Webber) Beeler in Knoxville, one of ten children. Marjorie was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Retired from Allied Chemical with 28 years of service. Marjorie enjoyed shopping and road trips. She loved spending time with her family, each of her grandchildren and great grandsons that brought her great joy. She was loved by all that knew her and will be missed terribly. She is preceded by her
parents; her husband, Ray Manning; brothers, Coy Beeler, Herbert Beeler and Fred Beeler; sisters, Eula Mae Harness, Sally Harvey, Mary Ellen Nelson and Hazel Storm. She is survived by her daughter, who was her constant companion and loving caretaker for the past 7 years, Cheryl and husband Darrell Moats, Faye and husband Greg Wilson, all of Loudon; grandchildren, Brandi Hancock, Justin Moats and Bree Jones; great grandchildren, Braxton and Brody Brock; sister and best friend, JoAnn Jenkins and partner, Dillard Freeman, Loudon; brother, Paul Leonard Beeler, Knoxville; special nephews, Glen, Dave and Danny Harness; special nieces, Brenda Wallen and Rose Mary Letsinger and Pat Guthridge and a host of additional nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express gratitude to Avalon Hospice for their care and comfort during this time. Services honoring and remembering Marjorie Manning will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Wednesday in Lakeview Cemetery, Lenoir City. Serving as pallbearers are nephews, Glen, Dave, Jason, Jack, Mark, Dennis and Danny. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019