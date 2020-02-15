Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie McNeillie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie McNeillie


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie McNeillie Obituary
Marjorie McNeillie

Oliver Springs - Marjorie K. McNeillie, age 93 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1926 in Peterborough Ontario, Canada.

Mrs. McNeillie was a member of Oliver Springs United Methodist Church where she was an active member of Oliver Springs United Methodist Church women. She was also Youth Sunday School Teacher for many years at the church.

She had worked at Oak Ridge Hospital for several years and retired from the Children's Clinic in Oak Ridge with over 30 years of service, working as an Office Manager for several years.

Marjorie loved gardening, working outdoors, and the Tennessee Volunteers. She and her husband, Jim, delivered meals on wheels after their retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. McNeillie; daughter, Jennifer McNeillie; parents, Howard Clarence and Ethel Irene Regan Kirn; sisters, Eleanor McQuarrie and Bette Turner; brothers, Lloyd C. Kirn, Grant Kirn, and Ross Kirn.

Survivors include her sons, Mark McNeillie of Maryville and Jim McNeillie and his wife Sandra of Maryville; son-in-law, Steven T. Walker of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, Brannon McNeillie and his wife Tayler, Derrick and Wesley McNeillie all of Maryville; sister, Dorothy Skidmore of Clovis, CA; several nieces and nephews living in Canada and California; a host of extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. John Justice officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blount County Salvation Army, 314 W. Broadway Ave., Room 109, Maryville, TN 37801 or Oliver Springs United Methodist Church, 513 E. Tri County Blvd., Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the McNeillie family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -