Marjorie McNeillie
Oliver Springs - Marjorie K. McNeillie, age 93 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1926 in Peterborough Ontario, Canada.
Mrs. McNeillie was a member of Oliver Springs United Methodist Church where she was an active member of Oliver Springs United Methodist Church women. She was also Youth Sunday School Teacher for many years at the church.
She had worked at Oak Ridge Hospital for several years and retired from the Children's Clinic in Oak Ridge with over 30 years of service, working as an Office Manager for several years.
Marjorie loved gardening, working outdoors, and the Tennessee Volunteers. She and her husband, Jim, delivered meals on wheels after their retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. McNeillie; daughter, Jennifer McNeillie; parents, Howard Clarence and Ethel Irene Regan Kirn; sisters, Eleanor McQuarrie and Bette Turner; brothers, Lloyd C. Kirn, Grant Kirn, and Ross Kirn.
Survivors include her sons, Mark McNeillie of Maryville and Jim McNeillie and his wife Sandra of Maryville; son-in-law, Steven T. Walker of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, Brannon McNeillie and his wife Tayler, Derrick and Wesley McNeillie all of Maryville; sister, Dorothy Skidmore of Clovis, CA; several nieces and nephews living in Canada and California; a host of extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. John Justice officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blount County Salvation Army, 314 W. Broadway Ave., Room 109, Maryville, TN 37801 or Oliver Springs United Methodist Church, 513 E. Tri County Blvd., Oliver Springs, TN 37840.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020