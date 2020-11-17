Marjorie Picquet
Knoxville - Marjorie Berniece Picquet, age 92, of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November, 16, 2020. She was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, seven sisters, and one brother.
She is survived by her son Jamie and wife Sheila Picquet, daughter Lisa Picquet and fiancé William Dickinson, grandchildren Josh, Jerra, and Zach, three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, from 5:00pm-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynatt.com
