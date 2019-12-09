|
|
Marjorie Pope Whaley Russell
Greenwich, CT - Marjorie (Marty) Pope Whaley Russell passed away peacefully November 25, 2019 in Greenwich, CT, where she has lived with her daughter Marjorie Russell Smith and son-in-law Guy L. Smith IV for the past six and a half years. Born November 16th, 1922, she recently celebrated her 97th birthday surrounded by many family members and friends.
Marty's parents were Charles Crowley and Marjorie Varnum Pope Whaley, who lived on Morningside Drive. Marty was the last remaining member of the "Morningside Girls." The Morningside Girls enjoyed their summers producing neighborhood circuses complete with dance performances, puppet shows, and pony rides. They loved and supported each other for more than 80 years, gathering every few years at Joanne's beach house. The Morningside Girls included Marty, Francis "Frankie" (Fonde) Brogan, Sara Caroline (Clemens) Harris, Ruth (Collins) Pierce, Irene (Edmons) Sniegocki, Joanne (Moore) Hancock, Betty (Fowler) Dobelstein, and Florrie (Parsons) Allen.
Marty was a 1940 graduate of Knoxville High School and also graduated from the University of Tennessee. During World War II, she worked for the American Red Cross in Washington, D.C., Tennessee, and Mississippi.
A lifelong member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, she served on the Chapter, the Altar Guild and sang in the choir. At the University of Tennessee, she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity and the Girl's Cotillion. She was also a member of the Nine O'clock Cotillion, the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, and the Junior League of Knoxville, where she sang in its Choral Group. She enjoyed being a realtor and worked for John Carter Realty, retiring in 1994. She especially favored taking her family to the Smoky Mountains and staying in the "Ohsocozy" cabin in Elkmont; Saturday afternoons on the family's homemade "float boat" (called "Summer Fun") on Fort Loudon Lake; and playing with her golden retrievers. She loved hiking the mountains and walking the beach, was an avid gardener, and played tennis as an early member of the Knoxville Racquet Club. Her greatest joys and treasures were her family, her friends, and her church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Burke A. Russell (m.1946-1975), sisters Virginia Eisensmith Miller (Deacon) and Carolyn Whaley Folger (Robert).
She is survived by her four children: Avery Russell Maples (Frank), Marjorie Russell Smith (Guy), Burke Aurin Russell Jr. (Chase), and Charles Anderson Russell (Donna). Grandchildren: Jason Steele Maples, Polly Newton Kelly (Reed), Abigail Smith Willis (Matthew), Guy Lincoln Smith V (Elisabeth), Laura McNab Smith (Andrew), Burke Aurin Russell III (Carrie), Lloyd Warwick Russell (Lindsay), William Chase Strickland (Sallie), Andrew Scott Russell, Cynthia Marie Russell, and Benjamin Anderson Russell (Cadi). Her great grandchildren are Mackenzie Claire, Alexander Steele, Christopher Joseph, Emmerson Anne, and Tyler Andrew Maples, Mary Catherine and Benjamin Russell Krickbaum, Ryland Hugh Smith Willis, Holden Guy Smith, Caroline Grace Mulhern Smith, Marian McLean and Rollin Hayes Stooksberry, Samuel Burke and Charlotte Martin Russell, and Scotland Reese and Aspen Anderson Russell.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, December 14th, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral followed by a reception in the Great Hall. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to St. John's Cathedral Altar Guild, 413 W. Cumberland Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019