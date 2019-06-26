|
Marjorie Robbins
The Villages - The Villages, FL --Marjorie R. Robbins 91, died June 13, 2019.
Marjorie Rose Robbins was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She and her husband moved to The Villages in 1992. She graduated from St Mary's High School, Sandusky, Ohio in 1946, Was employed at Fanny Farmers Candy Co. and retired from The Tenneco Corp after 28 Yrs. in Milan, Ohio. She was a Past Matron of Queen Esther Chapter OES and an auxiliary member of, Firelands Post #2743 Veterans of Foreign Wars.
She played golf, and enjoyed playing cards with her husband and friends. She also loved to sew and made many fine things, but was an avid quilter and a charter member of the
Village Quilting Guild.
Survivors include her son, Robert L. (Debbie) Prince, (Tellico Plains, TN,) sister Ruth Moyer, (Norwalk, OH,) step-daughter Kelly, (Jacksonville, FL,) step-sons Craig, Daniel (Sarah) (Norwalk, OH,) three step-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband Carl Robbins (January 2019), son Thomas Prince (1967), brother Father Stanley Kromer (1999), her parents Stephen Frederick (1980) & Ruth Claire (Boyle) (1933) Kromer, a stepson Aaron Robbins, and two step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at Saint Timothy's Catholic Church, date and time TBD. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to Cornerstone Hospice The Villages.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019