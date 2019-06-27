|
|
Marjorie S. Wilson
Johnson City - Marjorie S. Wilson, age 91, of Johnson City, Tennessee died peacefully at home on June 24, 2019.
She was born to the late Albert Dempsey Smith and Doretha Anderson Smith of Stapleton, Georgia on July 15, 1927. She graduated from Young Harris College, the University of Georgia, and Candler School of Theology at Emory University with a Masters in Religious Education. She met and married Reid S. Wilson while a student at Candler and accompanied him to the Tennessee area to serve in appointments in the Holston Conference of The United Methodist Church. She taught school for a number of years. Her greatest love was for the church and participating in the ministries where Reid served as pastor. She was known as an excellent Sunday School and small group teacher and often worked with the youth and young adults of the congregation. She was an active member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee and enjoyed fully participating in the life of the congregation. She was a devoted member of the Virgil Anderson Sunday School Class and various circles of The United Methodist Women. She loved her family and enjoyed hosting numerous family gatherings with delicious meals for many years. She was known for her smile, her encouraging spirit, her love of reading, her hand-written notes, and her yard full of beautiful flowers.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Dempsey Smith, Jr and by her husband, Reid S. Wilson. She is survived by her four daughters: Kathie Wilson-Parker (Bill) of Johnson City, Tennessee; Betsy McKeeby of Lake Mary, Florida; Donna Moores (Terry) of St. Paul, Minnesota; and Carol Wilson of Johnson City, Tennessee; grandchildren: Valerie Sparks (Bryant); James "Ed" Hill, Blake McKeeby (Jessica), and Michael McKeeby (Aleisha); Maria Watts (Michael), Casey Moores (Melissa); great-grandchildren: Whitney Parker, Caleb and Aaron Sparks; Harper and Charlie Watts; Donovan, Charlotte, and Georgia Moores; Asher and Logan McKeeby; Brooke and Madison McKeeby; special cousins: Diane Nelson (Jack); and many other loving family members and dear friends. The family is especially grateful to the loving caregivers who enabled Marjorie to remain at home during the recent years: Mary Rountree, Judy Cleaver, Julie Hannah, Pat Haworth, Nickie Key, Robin Price, Nina Bingham, Leslie Hohl, and Ashley Adams.
The family will receive friends at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 South Roan Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601, from 11:00a.m.-12:45p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with the service to follow at 1:00p.m. with Rev. Michael Lester and Rev. Patty Muse officiating. The interment will be held following the service at Monte Vista Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Ave, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601.
Memorials may be made to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1336, Johnson City, Tennessee 37605-1336.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Wilson family. (423) 282-1521
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019